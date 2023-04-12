Do not rush to hot news, let it cool down – Ukraine's National Security Council Secretary on leak of US documents

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, has called to wait before drawing any hasty conclusions about the leak of secret Pentagon documents, in particular those related to Ukraine.

Source: Danilov on the air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from the NSDC Secretary: "As for influencing our partners, you know that there are certain countries that helped us and there are other countries with which we have different, complex relations. So let's wait... There is no need for everyone to pounce on this hot issue right now; we need to wait a little while and let it cool down a little. It will take a very short period of time – it will be clear who, how and for what (it was done – ed.) and how much everything corresponds to reality."

Details: Danilov is convinced that soon the US secret services will do "a lot of work to put an end to why this happened and who took part in it".

He also does not rule out that in the framework of conversations about this leak, documents that "have nothing to do with the truth" may continue to appear in the future.

Background:



On 7 April, the NYT reported that classified military documents detailing US and NATO plans to build up the Ukrainian army ahead of a planned counteroffensive had been leaked on Twitter and Telegram.





Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, called the leaked materials "photoshopped" and joked about the degradation of Russian intelligence.





US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that Russia or pro-Russian elements were behind the leak of several classified US military documents posted on social media that allegedly showed preparations for a spring counteroffensive against Ukraine.





A new batch of classified documents has appeared on social media, allegedly detailing American national security secrets regarding Ukraine, the Middle East, and China.





On 9 April, it was reported that the US Department of Justice had launched an investigation into the leak of a huge number of US intelligence documents.





CNN also reported that Ukraine had already changed some of its military plans due to the leak of classified US documents.

