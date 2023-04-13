Russians frighten residents of occupied territories with "punitive measures conducted by Ukraine"

The Russians have reportedly figured out how to quickly deport residents from the temporarily occupied territories; people are afraid that after a counteroffensive, the Ukrainian authorities will allegedly carry out punitive measures against them.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence, on Telegram

Quote from Maliar: "The enemy is spreading false information about the alleged negative consequences of the return of Ukrainian authorities as a result of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Thus, the Russian occupation administrations are encouraging the population of certain areas of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts to urgently evacuate to the so-called safe regions of the Russian Federation and the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, ostensibly to avoid punitive measures by the Ukrainian authorities."

Details: In addition, Maliar said that the occupiers are forcibly involving evacuees in the most difficult works on the construction of engineering fortifications in Crimea. It is noted that these people are working under the supervision of armed Russian servicemen.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!