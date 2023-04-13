All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians frighten residents of occupied territories with "punitive measures conducted by Ukraine"

Iryna BalachukThursday, 13 April 2023, 11:48
Russians frighten residents of occupied territories with punitive measures conducted by Ukraine

The Russians have reportedly figured out how to quickly deport residents from the temporarily occupied territories; people are afraid that after a counteroffensive, the Ukrainian authorities will allegedly carry out punitive measures against them.  

Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence, on Telegram

Quote from Maliar: "The enemy is spreading false information about the alleged negative consequences of the return of Ukrainian authorities as a result of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.  

Advertisement:

Thus, the Russian occupation administrations are encouraging the population of certain areas of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts to urgently evacuate to the so-called safe regions of the Russian Federation and the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, ostensibly to avoid punitive measures by the Ukrainian authorities."

Details: In addition, Maliar said that the occupiers are forcibly involving evacuees in the most difficult works on the construction of engineering fortifications in Crimea. It is noted that these people are working under the supervision of armed Russian servicemen.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
All News
Advertisement: