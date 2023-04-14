Russian soldiers hit Sumy Oblast using mortars, artillery and grenade launchers
Friday, 14 April 2023, 01:55
The Russians attacked two hromadas (administrative units designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories) in Sumy Oblast during 13 April, using various weapons.
Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration
Details: The occupiers carried out 3 attacks on the border hromadas, Esman and Bilopillia. 22 strikes using mortars, artillery and grenade launchers were recorded.
The Russian soldiers hit the Esman hromada using tubed artillery, with 6 strikes.
In the Bilopillia hromada, there was a mortar attack (6 strikes) and an attack from grenade launchers (10 strikes).
