Heavy fighting ongoing for Bakhmut – General Staff report

Ukraine's defence forces keep holding their lines in heavy fighting for the city of Bakhmut. Over the course of the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s servicemen repelled 49 Russian attacks on different fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 14 March

Quote: "The enemy is not giving up their plans to occupy our territories, despite significant losses. Russian forces continue to focus their efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. The fiercest fighting is currently happening for the cities of Bakhmut and Marinka.

Over the course of the past 24 hours, 49 enemy attacks were repelled thanks to the coordinated actions of the units of the defence forces and the heroism of our soldiers."

Details: During the day, Russian forces carried out 19 airstrikes and deployed multiple launcher rocket systems to attack 37 times, injuring civilians.

In particular, Halahanivka in Cherkasy Oblast, Studenok, Iskryskivshchyna, Volfyne in Sumy Oblast, as well as Udy, Kozacha Lopan, Ternova, Starytsia, Haryshche, Mykolaivka and Budarky in Kharkiv Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces attacked Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Dvoricha, Zapadne, Masyutivka and Tabaivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front, occupiers conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Dibrova and Bilohorivka. Russians deployed artillery to attack Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Andriivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces continue offensive operations. Heavy fighting is ongoing for the city of Bakhmut. Occupiers carried out attacks near Bohdanivka and Predtechyne, but had no success there. Vasyukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Khromove, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Bila Hora, Novodmytrivka, Kurdyumivka, Pivnichne, and Zalizne in Donetsk Oblast were affected by Russian fire.

On the Avdiivka front, invaders carried out unsuccessful offensive operations near Sieverne, deploying artillery to attack, in particular, Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiivka, Severne, Pervomaiske, Netailove and Karlivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled numerous Russian attacks near Marinka in Donetsk Oblast. At the same time, Russians attacked Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Pobeda, and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the occupiers did not conduct any offensive actions over the course of the past 24 hours. Russian forces attacked the settlements of Shakhtarske, Velyka Novosilka, Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Prechystivka, and Zolota Nyva in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the invaders are in defensive positions. Occupiers attack the settlements near the contact line. Among them are Olhivske, Chervone, Huliaipole, Huliaipilske, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka, Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Stepanivka, Antonivka in Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson.

Over the past day, Ukraine's Air Force has delivered three strikes on clusters of occupiers’ personnel and military equipment.

Units from Rocket Forces and Artillery hit three command posts, three clusters of Russian manpower, weapons and military equipment, as well as a radar station, an ammunition warehouse and an electronic warfare station.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!