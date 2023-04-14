All Sections
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast: 4 wounded, volunteer in critical condition

Iryna BalachukFriday, 14 April 2023, 09:26
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast: 4 wounded, volunteer in critical condition

Four people were wounded as a result of a Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast on 13 April, including a volunteer who helped with the evacuation of people who is in critical condition.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram  

Quote: "A civilian facility has been damaged in the village of Kucherivka, Kupiansk district as a result of an attack from a Grad multiple-launch rocket system, and a fire broke out. Three men, aged 50, 51, and 23, were wounded. All were hospitalised and are in moderate condition.

A 47-year-old volunteer, who was helping with evacuation of the population, was wounded in an attack on Dvorichna village, Kupiansk district. He was hospitalised in critical condition. Doctors are now fighting to save his life."

Details: Another person, a 28-year-old tractor driver, ran over an unidentified explosive device near the village of Lukiantsi. The man was hospitalised.

The Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration added that the Russians had hit the border and frontline settlements of Kharkiv, Chuhuiv and Kupyansk districts over the past day.

In particular, the occupiers attacked Udy, Kozacha Lopan, Starytsia, Dvorichna, Tabaivka and other settlements.

Syniehubov emphasised that the defenders of Kharkiv Oblast reliably held their positions on the front line and inflicted significant losses on the occupiers.

