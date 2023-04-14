All Sections
Polish Prime Minister: War in Ukraine may last for several years

European PravdaFriday, 14 April 2023, 11:14

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said that the war in Ukraine could last for several years.

Source: Morawiecki in an interview with NBC News, reports European Pravda

Details: "We are not calculating any precise date, we are simply observing what is happening on the front line, on the battlefield. And accordingly, we try to adapt to the situation, and work through our diplomacy on our partners and with our partners in Western Europe to support Ukraine," Morawiecki said when asked how long the war could last.

When a journalist wondered whether the war could last even for several years, the Prime Minister replied affirmatively.

The Polish statesman also gave assurances that he still trusted the US intelligence services, despite the recent leak of classified documents.

"It is unfortunate, of course, but these things unfortunately happen," the Polish prime minister said.

He added that Poland maintained frequent contacts with the US intelligence services, and he himself has met twice with Avril Haines, the coordinator of these services, Director of the US National Intelligence.

As reported, Mateusz Morawiecki reiterated Warsaw's support for Ukraine's plan to join the North Atlantic Alliance, which would include certain security guarantees, at the NATO summit in Vilnius.

