Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminds Hungary of its dependency on EU in response to Orban’s insulting comment

European PravdaFriday, 14 April 2023, 15:03

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has responded to the accusations of the Prime Minister of Hungary that Kyiv is highly dependent on the financial support of Western partners in its war efforts, recalling what Europe receives in return for such help as well as Hungary’s financial situation. 

Source: Oleh Nikolenko, the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, as European Pravda reports 

Details: The speaker called such statements of the Hungarian Prime Minister cynical, considering that Hungary itself needs considerable EU funds to maintain economic stability.

Quote: "We urge Viktor Orban to face the truth: supporting Ukraine is not charity. By supporting Ukraine, Europe invests primarily in its own security.

Instead, the Hungarian authorities should be grateful that, against the background of unprecedented Russian aggression, Ukrainians, at the cost of their own lives, keep a peaceful sky over Budapest and other European cities, " Nikolenko emphasised.

In his recent interview, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban called Ukraine "financially non-existent", complaining that Europe helps it finance many basic needs, and said that without this support "the war will end immediately".

His statement was praised in Moscow almost immediately. 

