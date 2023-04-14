Occupiers attack Bakhmut and Mariinka, 40 attacks repelled in a day – General Staff

The Russian invaders continue to focus their primary efforts on conducting offensive actions on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka fronts. The fiercest battles continued for Bakhmut and Marinka, about 40 enemy attacks were repelled during the day.

Source: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: During the day, the occupiers launched 6 air and 19 missile strikes, 13 of them from S-300 air defence systems, on the peaceful cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk. In addition, the invaders launched about 20 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems.

The probability of missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high because of Russia’s continued use of terror tactics against the civilian population.

No signs of formation of Russian offensive groups were detected on the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna, and Slobozhanshchyna fronts. A comprehensive check of the combat readiness of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus is underway.

During the day, the Russian occupiers shelled the settlements of Halahanivka in Chernihiv Oblast; Studenok, Rivne, Iskryskivshchyna, Volfyne of Sumy Oblast, as well as Kozacha Lopan, Tokarivka, Mali Prohody, Strilecha, Lukiantsi, Neskuchne, Starytsa, Vovchansk, Nesterne and Zemlianky in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Stroivka, Dvorichanske, Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Lyman Pershyi, Kindrashivka, Masiutivka, Tabaivka, and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast came under Russian fire.

During the day, the occupiers carried out unsuccessful offensive actions on the Lyman front in the area south of Dibrova and near Bilohorivka. Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka of Luhansk Oblast and Torske, Dibrova, and Spirne of Donetsk Oblast were hit by artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, the invaders continue to conduct offensive actions. Heavy fighting continues for the city of Bakhmut. Units of defence forces repelled about 15 Russian attacks on the indicated section of the front. Vasiukivka, Orihovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Dyliivka, Toretsk and New-York of Donetsk Oblast were affected by Russian shelling.

On the Avdiivka front, invaders carried out offensive actions in the areas of Novokalynove and Pervomaiske without success. They carried out shelling of populated areas. Among them are Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, and Karlivka in Donetsk Oblast.

During the day, occupiers carried out unsuccessful offensive actions on the Marinka front in the area of the city of Maryinka, Donetsk Oblast, where units of Ukrainian defence forces repelled about 15 attacks. At the same time, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka of Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

During the day, the occupiers did not conduct offensive operations on the Shakhtarsk front. They shelled the settlements of Bohoiavlenka, Shakhtarske, Novoukrainka, Velyka Novosilka, Neskuchne, Zolota Nyva, and Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast.

Russians continue to conduct defensive operations on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. During the day, they shelled settlements near the battle line. Among them are Vremivka and Novopil of Donetsk Oblast; Olhivske, Malynivka, Chervone, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Orikhiv of Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Zolota Balka, Novoberyslav, Kozatske, Ivanivka, Mykilske, Dniprovske of Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson.

The occupiers continue to use medical facilities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine for their purposes. Thus, after operations in the surgical ward of city hospital No. 2 in Horlivka, wounded Russian service members are transferred to the clinic of the Horlivka Machine-Building Plant. Currently, about 185 Russian doctors work in these civilian medical institutions. They provide their services exclusively to Russian military personnel.

During the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces made five strikes on areas of concentration of occupiers.

During the day, units of Rocker Forces and Artillery hit one control point, three areas of concentration of occupiers’ manpower, weapons and military equipment, as well as one Russian electronic warfare station.

