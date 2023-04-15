All Sections
US$5 billion of additional aid to be allocated to Ukraine – Ukraine's Prime Minister

Saturday, 15 April 2023, 01:15
Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, has said that agreements were reached during his visit to the USA that Ukraine would receive more than US$5 billion in additional financial aid.

Source: Shmyhal on Telegram

Quoteа: "Following negotiations with the finance ministers of the G7 countries within the Spring Meetings, we have received assurances of additional support for Ukraine in the amount of more than $5 billion."

Details: In particular, Shmyhal said that Ukraine has agreed additional support packages with France, Germany and the UK.

"Switzerland will also provide Ukraine with 1.8 billion francs over the next six years. Denmark is creating a special fund and plans to fill it with €1 billion. Spain, Ireland, Japan, Lithuania, Latvia, Iceland, and the Netherlands will provide additional support to Ukraine," the prime minister said. 

Background: Denys Shmyhal has said that France was ready to provide a total of €2 billion in financial assistance to Ukraine.

