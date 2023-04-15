All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


ISW explains why Russia suddenly started Pacific Fleet's combat readiness checks

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 15 April 2023, 06:30
ISW explains why Russia suddenly started Pacific Fleet's combat readiness checks

Russia has started Pacific Fleet's combat readiness checks to demonstrate its naval power and please Beijing ahead of Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu's visit to Moscow from 16 to 18 April, say analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Source: ISW

Details: The Russian Defence Ministry announced on 14 April that the Russian military raised the Pacific Fleet of the Eastern Military District (EMD) to the highest level of combat readiness for combat readiness checks. Army General Valery Gerasimov, Russian Chief of the General Staff, also stated that elements of the Pacific Fleet will conduct combat exercises.

"The Russian Pacific Fleet’s combat readiness checks are likely meant to signal to China that Russia supports Chinese security objectives in the Pacific and that Russia remains an equal military partner that can operate as a Pacific power despite the degradation of Russian military power in Ukraine," ISW said.

ISW noted that the Kremlin also likely intends to use the Pacific Fleet's combat readiness checks to attempt to deter further Japanese support for Ukraine ahead of the G7 meeting from 19 to 21 May.

"Shoigu stated that Russian forces declared that combat readiness checks are intended to work out methods to prevent enemy forces from deploying in the southern part of the Sea of Okhotsk and to repel a landing on the southern Kuril and Sakhalin islands. Both signals to Japan which claims part of the archipelago that the Soviet Union seized at the end of World War II," ISW emphasised.

In addition, Russia's Eastern Military District recently deployed a battery of Bastion coastal defence missile systems to Paramushir Island in the northern portion of the Russian-occupied Japanese Kuril Islands, which ISW assessed was likely a warning to Japan about further supporting Ukraine.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

"Russia likely intends to use military posturing in the north Pacific to raise fears about military escalation with Japan in an increased effort to prevent Japan from further supporting Ukraine when it hosts the G7 meeting in Hiroshima," ISW added.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

NATO no longer allows temporary occupation of its territory in event of Russian attack – NYT

Ban on Ukraine's agricultural imports complicates continuation of duty-free trade with EU

"I shot a 5-year-old in the head": Wagner convicts confess to killing children in Bakhmut and Soledar

Zelenskyy hears reports about situation on fronts and Ukrainian ammunition at Commander-in-Chief's meeting

Traitor Medvedchuk publishes another article, dreaming of tribunal for Zelenskyy, not Putin

Russia sentences oppositionist Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:45
There will be no counter-offensive without preparation – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council Secretary
22:02
Russians intensify air and artillery attacks on Bakhmut front
21:56
US will aid Ukraine in investigating Russian war crimes
21:30
Russian Foreign Minister speaks of "ending war as fast as possible"
21:25
Opening new horizons in Middle East: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reports on important negotiations in Iraq
20:55
Ukraine's Intelligence Chief on Russian General Staff Chief's and Security Council Secretary's "sabotage" of war: This is a lie
20:32
Wagnerites confess to shooting children: Prosecutor's General office launches investigation
20:20
Russia's winter-spring offensive failed – Ukraine's Intelligence Chief
19:24
Border guards repel Russian attacks in Bakhmut all Easter
19:11
NATO no longer allows temporary occupation of its territory in event of Russian attack – NYT
All News
Advertisement: