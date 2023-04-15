ISW explains why Russia suddenly started Pacific Fleet's combat readiness checks

Russia has started Pacific Fleet's combat readiness checks to demonstrate its naval power and please Beijing ahead of Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu's visit to Moscow from 16 to 18 April, say analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Source: ISW

Details: The Russian Defence Ministry announced on 14 April that the Russian military raised the Pacific Fleet of the Eastern Military District (EMD) to the highest level of combat readiness for combat readiness checks. Army General Valery Gerasimov, Russian Chief of the General Staff, also stated that elements of the Pacific Fleet will conduct combat exercises.

"The Russian Pacific Fleet’s combat readiness checks are likely meant to signal to China that Russia supports Chinese security objectives in the Pacific and that Russia remains an equal military partner that can operate as a Pacific power despite the degradation of Russian military power in Ukraine," ISW said.

ISW noted that the Kremlin also likely intends to use the Pacific Fleet's combat readiness checks to attempt to deter further Japanese support for Ukraine ahead of the G7 meeting from 19 to 21 May.

"Shoigu stated that Russian forces declared that combat readiness checks are intended to work out methods to prevent enemy forces from deploying in the southern part of the Sea of Okhotsk and to repel a landing on the southern Kuril and Sakhalin islands. Both signals to Japan which claims part of the archipelago that the Soviet Union seized at the end of World War II," ISW emphasised.

In addition, Russia's Eastern Military District recently deployed a battery of Bastion coastal defence missile systems to Paramushir Island in the northern portion of the Russian-occupied Japanese Kuril Islands, which ISW assessed was likely a warning to Japan about further supporting Ukraine.

"Russia likely intends to use military posturing in the north Pacific to raise fears about military escalation with Japan in an increased effort to prevent Japan from further supporting Ukraine when it hosts the G7 meeting in Hiroshima," ISW added.

