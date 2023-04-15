Five Ukrainian soldiers from Melitopol to be tried in Russia

A court in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, will consider the "largest criminal case in terms of the number of participants" allegedly organising an underground resistance in the territory of occupied Melitopol.

Source: Kommersant

Details: According to the Federal Security Service (FSB), five residents of Melitopol – Ihor Horlov, contract soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zuiev, Ukraine’s Territorial Defence Forces soldiers, Andrii Holubiev and Oleksandr Zhukov, as well as dismissed Yurii Petrov – were allegedly members of the Union of Participants of the Anti-Terrorist Operation of Melitopol.

Advertisement:

Russia attributes the alleged planning of explosions to the Ukrainians "in the locations of Russian troops and places where humanitarian aid is distributed".

According to the FSB, the Ukrainians were allegedly going to throw grenades at military equipment and military personnel and blow up a car.

It is noted that residents of Melitopol were detained, then taken to the Crimea, and later to the Lefortovo Prison in Moscow.

The trial will begin in April.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!







