All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Five Ukrainian soldiers from Melitopol to be tried in Russia

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 15 April 2023, 12:10
Five Ukrainian soldiers from Melitopol to be tried in Russia

A court in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, will consider the "largest criminal case in terms of the number of participants" allegedly organising an underground resistance in the territory of occupied Melitopol.

Source: Kommersant

Details: According to the Federal Security Service (FSB), five residents of Melitopol –  Ihor Horlov, contract soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zuiev, Ukraine’s Territorial Defence Forces soldiers, Andrii Holubiev and Oleksandr Zhukov, as well as dismissed Yurii Petrov – were allegedly members of the Union of Participants of the Anti-Terrorist Operation of Melitopol.

Russia attributes the alleged planning of explosions to the Ukrainians "in the locations of Russian troops and places where humanitarian aid is distributed".

According to the FSB, the Ukrainians were allegedly going to throw grenades at military equipment and military personnel and blow up a car.

It is noted that residents of Melitopol were detained, then taken to the Crimea, and later to the Lefortovo Prison in Moscow.

The trial will begin in April.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!




Advertisement:

Ukraine exchanged one priest from Moscow-linked church for 28 Ukrainian soldiers

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief reacts to "arrest in absentia" in Russia: I am pleased

Orbán outraged by NATO Secretary General's statement about Ukraine's future in NATO

Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief meeting to hear intelligence reports about Russian plans, focusing on arms distribution

Dugina Case: ex-police officer arrested in Moscow for leaking information

German Defenсe Minister considers operations of Ukraine's Armed Forces on territory of Russia acceptable

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:28
Kremlin threatens with global crisis after news about full embargo on export to Russia
17:00
Ukraine exchanged one priest from Moscow-linked church for 28 Ukrainian soldiers
16:51
Albania cancels visa-free entry for Russian citizens
16:12
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief reacts to "arrest in absentia" in Russia: I am pleased
15:17
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief arrested in absentia in Russia: he is to be put on international wanted list
15:06
Kyiv counts on concessions from European Commission if it agrees to stop import
14:47
Ukraine's Ministry of Culture asks YouTube to ban Wagner and other private military companies
14:45
Orbán outraged by NATO Secretary General's statement about Ukraine's future in NATO
14:42
Western countries hide information about Russian reserves
14:41
EU-Ukraine grain deal: details of Brussels proposal to resolve export and trade crisis
All News
Advertisement: