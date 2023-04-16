All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Two people rescued from under rubble in Sloviansk, six more bodies recovered

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 16 April 2023, 03:38
Two people rescued from under rubble in Sloviansk, six more bodies recovered

Two people have been rescued from under the rubble of a five-storey building in Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast, and the bodies of six more people have been recovered.

Source: Pavel Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Two people have been rescued and the bodies of six others have been recovered from under the rubble of a five-storey building destroyed by Ruscists in Sloviansk."

Advertisement:

Details: Kyrylenko noted that as of 23:00, State Emergency Service rescue workers had already dismantled 96 tonnes of building structures.

The work involved 30 personnel from the State Emergency Service in Donetsk Oblast and seven appliances.

Previously: Two more bodies were retrieved from under the rubble of a five-storey building in Sloviansk on the afternoon of 15 April.

Background:

  • The Russians struck Sloviansk at around 16:00 on 14 April, firing at least seven missiles at the city.
  • Damage was done to five apartment buildings, five private houses, a school, a recreation centre, an administrative building, a shop, businesses and 12 cars.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russian shelling of residential areas of the city of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast, which caused deaths and injuries.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
All News
Advertisement: