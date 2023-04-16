Two people rescued from under rubble in Sloviansk, six more bodies recovered

Two people have been rescued from under the rubble of a five-storey building in Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast, and the bodies of six more people have been recovered.

Source: Pavel Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Two people have been rescued and the bodies of six others have been recovered from under the rubble of a five-storey building destroyed by Ruscists in Sloviansk."

Advertisement:

Details: Kyrylenko noted that as of 23:00, State Emergency Service rescue workers had already dismantled 96 tonnes of building structures.

The work involved 30 personnel from the State Emergency Service in Donetsk Oblast and seven appliances.

Previously: Two more bodies were retrieved from under the rubble of a five-storey building in Sloviansk on the afternoon of 15 April.

Background:



The Russians struck Sloviansk at around 16:00 on 14 April, firing at least seven missiles at the city.

Damage was done to five apartment buildings, five private houses, a school, a recreation centre, an administrative building, a shop, businesses and 12 cars.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russian shelling of residential areas of the city of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast, which caused deaths and injuries.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!