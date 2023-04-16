State Border Guards shoot down Shakhed drone flying deep into Ukrainian territory

Fighters of the State Border Service shot down a Russian Shakhed drone, which crossed the border with Ukraine.

Source: State Border Guard Service

Quote: "Erroneous choices of enemy drones: border guards in Kharkiv Oblast shot down a Shakhed.

The enemy drone crossed the border and flew deep into Ukraine. However, its flight did not last long."

Details: It is specified that the border guards turned the UAV into a pile of scrap, shooting it down with automatic weapons.

The State Border Guard Service clarified to Ukrainska Pravda that the drone was shot down on 15 April.

