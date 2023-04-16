All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Brazilian President wants to create "political G20" to end war in Ukraine

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 16 April 2023, 21:24
Brazilian President wants to create political G20 to end war in Ukraine

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has said he had discussed with China and the United Arab Emirates joint mediation in resolving Russia's war in Ukraine and called for the formation of a "political G20" to end the war.

Source: Da Silva, in a comment to journalists in Abu Dhabi, at the end of his visit to China and the UAE, reports France24 with reference to AFP

Details: The Brazilian president, who has faced accusations of being too friendly with Russian President Vladimir Putin, also said that the war was allegedly caused by "decisions made by the two countries".

Advertisement:

Quote: "President Putin is not taking any initiatives to stop the war. Ukraine's Zelenskyy is not taking any initiatives to stop the war... Europe and the US continue to contribute to the continuation of the war. Therefore, they must sit down at the negotiating table and say: ‘It’s enough.’."

More details: Da Silva has said that he had spoken with UAE President Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Chinese President Xi Jinping about creating a group of intermediary countries modelled on the G20, a group of developed countries with large economies.

"The G20 was created to help the [global – ed.] economy, which was in crisis. Now it is important to create another G20 to end this war and establish peace. This is my intention and I think we will be very successful. Yesterday, I spoke with the Sheikh about the war. I talked about the war with Xi Jinping. And I think that we are meeting people who prefer to talk about peace rather than war. So I think we will be successful," the Brazilian president said.

He has also said that he had already discussed his initiative with US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and leaders of some South American countries.

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
All News
Advertisement: