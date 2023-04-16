All Sections
Brazilian President wants to create "political G20" to end war in Ukraine

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 16 April 2023, 21:24
Brazilian President wants to create political G20 to end war in Ukraine

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has said he had discussed with China and the United Arab Emirates joint mediation in resolving Russia's war in Ukraine and called for the formation of a "political G20" to end the war.

Source: Da Silva, in a comment to journalists in Abu Dhabi, at the end of his visit to China and the UAE, reports France24 with reference to AFP

Details: The Brazilian president, who has faced accusations of being too friendly with Russian President Vladimir Putin, also said that the war was allegedly caused by "decisions made by the two countries".

Quote: "President Putin is not taking any initiatives to stop the war. Ukraine's Zelenskyy is not taking any initiatives to stop the war... Europe and the US continue to contribute to the continuation of the war. Therefore, they must sit down at the negotiating table and say: ‘It’s enough.’."

More details: Da Silva has said that he had spoken with UAE President Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Chinese President Xi Jinping about creating a group of intermediary countries modelled on the G20, a group of developed countries with large economies.

"The G20 was created to help the [global – ed.] economy, which was in crisis. Now it is important to create another G20 to end this war and establish peace. This is my intention and I think we will be very successful. Yesterday, I spoke with the Sheikh about the war. I talked about the war with Xi Jinping. And I think that we are meeting people who prefer to talk about peace rather than war. So I think we will be successful," the Brazilian president said.

He has also said that he had already discussed his initiative with US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and leaders of some South American countries.

Background:

Advertisement: