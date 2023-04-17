Canada to hand over Russian AN-124 aircraft to Ukraine

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said that Canada will hand over to Ukraine a Russian AN-124 aircraft (also known as Ruslan – ed.) and other assets of the aggressor state.

Source: Shmyhal on Facebook

Quote: "A new package of sanctions against Russia from Canada. In particular, against the Volga-Dnepr company.

Advertisement:

We are preparing to confiscate the AN-124 aircraft and other assets belonging to the aggressor in Canada and transfer them to Ukraine."

Background: The court seized 12 AN-124-100 Ruslan transport aircraft belonging to the Russian airline Volga-Dnepr as part of criminal proceedings initiated at the request of the state-owned Antonov company.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!