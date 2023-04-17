All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Canada to hand over Russian AN-124 aircraft to Ukraine

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 17 April 2023, 04:36
Canada to hand over Russian AN-124 aircraft to Ukraine

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said that Canada will hand over to Ukraine a Russian AN-124 aircraft (also known as Ruslan – ed.) and other assets of the aggressor state.

Source: Shmyhal on Facebook

Quote: "A new package of sanctions against Russia from Canada. In particular, against the Volga-Dnepr company.

Advertisement:

We are preparing to confiscate the AN-124 aircraft and other assets belonging to the aggressor in Canada and transfer them to Ukraine."

Background: The court seized 12 AN-124-100 Ruslan transport aircraft belonging to the Russian airline Volga-Dnepr as part of criminal proceedings initiated at the request of the state-owned Antonov company.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
All News
Advertisement: