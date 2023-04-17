All Sections
Ombudsman's office has dozens of videos showing executions of Ukrainian soldiers

Sofia Sereda, Roman PetrenkoMonday, 17 April 2023, 11:15
Ombudsman's office has dozens of videos showing executions of Ukrainian soldiers

Over the past nine months, the Office of the Ombudsman has received "dozens of videos" of public executions of Ukrainian military personnel by Russian soldiers.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets, Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) Commissioner for Human Rights, in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote from Lubinets: "There are [instances of – ed.] beheadings, cutting off genitals, ears, nose, limbs or phalanges on the hands. Some (of the Russian soldiers who carried out these executions – UP) have been identified. And I know that one person was punished (he died during a combat engagement with Ukrainian troops)."  

Details: As Lubinets states, Russia publicly distributes videos of executions of Ukrainian soldiers for several reasons.  

Firstly, to "maintain the degree of anti-Ukrainian hysteria" within Russian society. Secondly, to convince its soldiers not to surrender to the Armed Forces of Ukraine ("They will kill you like this if you decide to surrender"). Thirdly, to intimidate the Ukrainian military, which is preparing for a counteroffensive. 

Reminder: 

