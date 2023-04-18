All Sections
Russian forces hit Sloviansk with missiles and Shahed attack drones

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 18 April 2023, 10:16
Russian invaders attacked the city of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast using S-300 missiles and Shahed drones on the night of 18 April.

Source: Vadym Liakh, the Mayor of Sloviansk, on Facebook

Quote from Liakh: "It's another harsh morning in Sloviansk. The night attack on the city lasted for two hours. S-300 missiles and Shahed attack drones. Two hits occurred, particularly on Vchytelska Street and on Pushkin Boulevard."

Details: The mayor noted that five multi-storey buildings, seven private houses, the Titan security company, a medical facility, an entertainment centre, a business centre and cars have been damaged.

 

There were no casualties reported.

 

Background: At around 16:00 on 14 April, Russian forces struck Sloviansk, firing at least seven missiles into the city. 11 people had been killed in the attack.

