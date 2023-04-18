Russia strikes multi-storey buildings and market in Ukrainsk, Donetsk Oblast, injuring 8 people

On the morning of 18 April, Russian soldiers struck multi-storey buildings and a market in the city of Ukrainsk, Donetsk Oblast, injuring eight people.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "At least eight people were injured as the result of [Russian – ed.] artillery strike on the city of Ukrainsk. All injured were transported to hospitals and are receiving necessary medical aid."

Details: In the artillery attack, 3 multi-storey buildings and 18 pavilions on the local market were damaged.

