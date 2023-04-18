All Sections
Border guards tell about new tactic of Russians in Bakhmut and post video of fierce street fighting

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 18 April 2023, 16:10
The border guards who defend the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast remark that the Russian forces are now composed of fewer convicts and a more professional military. Fierce battles are ongoing in the city centre.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Quote: "The battle for Bakhmut has lasted for almost nine months. Despite significant losses, the Russian forces continue to storm the settlement, slowly advancing.

The confrontation moved to the central part of the city.

The fighting in the dense urban area occurs at minimal distance. Sometimes the occupiers and the Ukrainian forces are separated by a few metres, which makes it more difficult to hold the defence."

Details: As the border guards explain, the occupiers are using the following tactic: a group of soldiers (from 5 to 10) go to the forefront to conduct reconnaissance, launch an attack in order to provoke the Defence Forces of Ukraine to attack in response and calculate their position. The Russians are using a lot of drones for aerial reconnaissance. They can be creeping up for three days, launch chaotic attacks, provoke upon discovering a firing point of the Ukrainians, and then the assault group tries to encircle the position of the Defence Forces.

The border guards did not notice any "shell hunger", which the Wagner Group had reported about earlier. Instead they noted changes in the personnel of the Russian forces (convicts were replaced by professional military).

The new footage shows the border guards engaging in street fights, hunting for the Russian aircraft, attacking the Russian forces, and saving their fellow soldiers.

