All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians kill 83-year-old woman in Sumy Oblast

Olena RoshchinaTuesday, 18 April 2023, 16:50
Russians kill 83-year-old woman in Sumy Oblast

On 18 April, an 83-year-old woman died in Russian artillery shelling on the village of Richky in Sumy Oblast.

Source: Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine

Details: According to the investigation, on 18 April 2023, at around 12:20, Russian invaders deployed artillery to attack the settlement of Richky in Sumy Oblast from the territory of the Russian Federation.

Advertisement:

As a result, an 83-year-old woman died on the territory of her own home.

 

Under the procedural leadership of Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Art. 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

 

The pre-trial investigation was carried out by investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine Office in Sumy Oblast.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
All News
Advertisement: