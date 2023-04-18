Russians kill 83-year-old woman in Sumy Oblast

On 18 April, an 83-year-old woman died in Russian artillery shelling on the village of Richky in Sumy Oblast.

Source: Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine

Details: According to the investigation, on 18 April 2023, at around 12:20, Russian invaders deployed artillery to attack the settlement of Richky in Sumy Oblast from the territory of the Russian Federation.

As a result, an 83-year-old woman died on the territory of her own home.

Under the procedural leadership of Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Art. 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The pre-trial investigation was carried out by investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine Office in Sumy Oblast.

