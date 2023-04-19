All Sections
Russians strike Sumy Oblast 165 times, killing one woman and injuring two other civilians

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 19 April 2023, 00:28
Over the course of the past 24 hours, Russian forces have attacked six border hromadas in Sumy Oblast [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. As a result of the strikes, one person was killed and one was injured. 

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

The Richky, Yunakivka, Nova Sloboda, Bilopillia, Esman and Seredyna-Buda hromadas came under Russian fire. 

A total of 165 strikes from mortars, artillery, and grenade launchers were observed. Sadly, one woman was killed, other people were injured, and considerable destruction was caused. 

Quote: "Richky hromada: the Russians deployed artillery to attack the settlement of Richky (there were seven strikes with tubed artillery and five strikes with multiple-launch rocket systems). As a result, one civilian (a woman) was injured, one civilian (a woman) died of her injuries in an ambulance, and a residential building and outbuildings were damaged.

Two hours later, the enemy attacked the settlement once more using multiple-launch rocket systems – there were a further five strikes."

Details: In addition, the Yunakivka hromada came under grenade-launcher fire (one round) which injured one civilian (a man).

Russian forces fired eight mortar bombs on the Nova Sloboda hromada, damaging a private house. Another 11 mortar bombs were fired on another settlement in the hromada.

The occupiers used artillery to strike the Seredyna-Buda hromada 20 times. Four houses were damaged.

The Russians deployed mortars to strike the Esman hromada five times. 

The occupiers pummelled the Bilopillia hromada with 40 strikes from automatic grenade launchers, 8 artillery strikes and 55 mortar strikes.

