Russians attack Odesa Oblast with Shahed drones, hitting infrastructure facility

Russian forces attacked Odesa Oblast with Shahed drones on the night of 18-19 April, hitting an infrastructure facility.

Source: Odesa District Military Administration

Quote: "The enemy launched a Shahed-136 drone attack on Odesa Oblast at night.

Thanks to the successful operation of our defence forces, most of the enemy's UAVs were destroyed, but, unfortunately, there was a strike on a public infrastructure facility."

Details: According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

Emergency workers are putting out the fire at the scene of the strike.

Update: Air Command Pivden (South) later reported that a strike on a recreation infrastructure facility had been recorded, and that emergency workers were putting out the fire.

