Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners destroy 10 of 12 Russian Shahed drones in Odesa Oblast

Russian forces attacked Odesa Oblast with drones on the night of 18-19 April, with Ukraine’s Defence Forces destroying 10 of the 12 Shahed kamikaze drones.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force

Quote: "The enemy targeted Odesa Oblast in its repeated attack by Shahed drones on the night of 18-19 April 2023.

This time, 10 out of 12 Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones were destroyed by soldiers of the Odesa Missile Brigade of Air Command Pivden (South).

Previously: Russian forces attacked Odesa Oblast with Shahed drones on the night of 18-19 April, hitting an infrastructure facility.

Background: In the evening of 18 April, Defence Forces shot down seven drones belonging to the occupiers, including six Iranian Shahed kamikaze drones in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

