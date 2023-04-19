All Sections
Systematic disinformation operations are part of Russia's war – UK Intelligence

Wednesday, 19 April 2023, 09:58

The Russian state has systematically used information operations as a major element of its strategy in the war since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence, as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK Defence Intelligence states that Russia has cultivated multiple channels and proxies to spread disinformation: the intentional creation and sharing of false or manipulated information.

Quote: "One component of Russia’s disinformation is ‘narrative laundering’, whereby Russia promotes information from proxies, or unverified social media sources, which then permeates to more mainstream or state-run media.

This aims to cloud the source of the information, making it easier for the Russian state to distance itself from the message. It then promotes misleading fragments of the narrative, while masking its vested interest.

Russian state actors present manipulated narratives in both orchestrated and opportunistic ways. Their current priorities almost certainly include discrediting the Ukrainian government and reducing international support for Ukraine."

Background: Earlier, the UK MoD reported that Russia was deploying additional forces to the Bakhmut front from the contact line in Donetsk Oblast.

Advertisement: