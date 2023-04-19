Patriot system transferred to Ukraine can destroy Russian targets at distances of up to 150 km – Spokesman for Ukraine's Air Force

The Patriot anti-aircraft missile system supplied by Germany to Ukraine along with missiles will be able to shoot down Russian targets at a distance of up to 150 km.

Source: Colonel Yurii Ihnat, Spokesperson for the Air Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on air during the national 24/7 news broadcast

Quote from Ihnat: "The system is long-range, it will be able to reach [targets] at a distance of up to 150 km, which will make it possible to drive Russian aircraft away from our borders."

Details: He states that if this is one of the latest variants of the system, namely the Patriot PAC-3, it will also be able to shoot down ballistic missiles such as Iskander-M at a distance of up to 40 km.

Ihnat added that the delivery of the Patriot air defence system would certainly significantly strengthen air defence. "The sooner it [the Patriot system – ed.] is put on combat duty, the better it will be, as we will be able to respond and do the things we have been discussing for a long time," he stressed.

Background: Last week, Germany handed over a Patriot anti-aircraft missile system with a load of missiles for it to Ukraine.

