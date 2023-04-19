All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Patriot system transferred to Ukraine can destroy Russian targets at distances of up to 150 km – Spokesman for Ukraine's Air Force

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 19 April 2023, 11:25
Patriot system transferred to Ukraine can destroy Russian targets at distances of up to 150 km – Spokesman for Ukraine's Air Force

The Patriot anti-aircraft missile system supplied by Germany to Ukraine along with missiles will be able to shoot down Russian targets at a distance of up to 150 km.

Source: Colonel Yurii Ihnat, Spokesperson for the Air Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on air during the national 24/7 news broadcast

Quote from Ihnat: "The system is long-range, it will be able to reach [targets] at a distance of up to 150 km, which will make it possible to drive Russian aircraft away from our borders."

Details: He states that if this is one of the latest variants of the system, namely the Patriot PAC-3, it will also be able to shoot down ballistic missiles such as Iskander-M at a distance of up to 40 km.

Ihnat added that the delivery of the Patriot air defence system would certainly significantly strengthen air defence. "The sooner it [the Patriot system – ed.] is put on combat duty, the better it will be, as we will be able to respond and do the things we have been discussing for a long time," he stressed.

Background: Last week, Germany handed over a Patriot anti-aircraft missile system with a load of missiles for it to Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Only one president to join Putin at Moscow Victory Day parade

Russian forces stockpile missiles to repel Ukrainian counter-offensive – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief

Deputy Speaker of Hungary's Parliament to Russian media: Ukraine needs Russia's permission to join NATO

China says it respects sovereignty of all former Soviet states

"A terrifying question": sociologist assesses what would happen if Zelenskyy did not run for second term

Drone with 17 kilograms of explosives crashes near Moscow

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:10
Ukraine's Prime Minister to meet Pope Francis before Pope's visit to Hungary
22:33
Lithuanian President: We have to cross all red lines in military aid for Ukraine
21:59
EU Foreign Affairs Representative comments on China and Brazil's peace proposals: Go talk about it in Kyiv
21:27
EU Head of Foreign Affairs: Supply of ammunition to Ukraine should accelerate soon
21:19
Only one president to join Putin at Moscow Victory Day parade
20:51
Underground resistance movement blows up occupiers' checkpoint near Oleshky in Kherson Oblast
20:17
When we run aggressor out, Ukraine must be given a worthy place in world's security infrastructure – Zelenskyy
20:14
Ukrainian defenders shoot down 9 Russian drones over day, including 6 Shaheds
19:39
Russians may launch offensive on several fronts as weather improves – John Kirby
19:02
Peskov assures that there's only one Putin and he's not in a bunker
All News
Advertisement: