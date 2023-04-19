Ukraine's Defence Minister confirms delivery of another IRIS-T air defence system

Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov confirmed on Wednesday, 19 April that Ukraine has received a second IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile system from Germany.

Source: Reznikov on Facebook, reported by European Pravda

Details: "The latest IRIS-T system, for which we thank our German partners, increases [our] ability to combat cruise missiles," the Defence Minister said.

Advertisement:

In his post, Reznikov clarified that the systems he listed "are already with the Armed Forces".

Earlier, Der Spiegel reported, citing sources, that Germany had delivered the second of four promised IRIS-T SLM air defence systems to Ukraine.

The IRIS-T SLM air defence system consists of three vehicles: a launcher on a military truck with space for eight missiles, a radar vehicle and a command vehicle. The anti-aircraft missiles can hit targets at an altitude of up to 20 kilometres and at a distance of up to 40 kilometres.

Background: Earlier, Germany also announced the delivery of Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!