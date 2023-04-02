Ukrainian defenders repel over 70 Russian attacks – General Staff report

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled more than 70 Russian attacks and hit 11 clusters of Russian military personnel on 1 April.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 2 April

Quote: "The enemy continues to focus their main efforts on conducting offensive actions on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts.

Advertisement:

Over the past day, thanks to the professional and coordinated actions of the Ukraine’s defence forces, as well as the personal courage of each defender, over 70 enemy attacks in the above-mentioned areas have been repelled.

The hottest spots continue to be in the areas of Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka."

Details: Over the past day, the Russian occupiers have delivered 2 missile and 30 air strikes, and carried out more than 40 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS). They fired on the positions of the Ukrainian army and the civilian infrastructure.

In particular, the Russians have used ballistic missiles to launch the latest series of missile attacks on civilian targets in Druzhkivka and Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast. There are dead and wounded among the civilian population.

Moreover, Russian forces fired on the settlements of Karpovychi and Bronyvy in Chernihiv Oblast, Seredyna-Buda, Esman, Sydorivka, Starykove, Stukalivka, Bilopillia and Sosnivka in Sumy Oblast, and Udy, Veterynarne, Zybyne, Okhrimivka and Krasne Pershe in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the settlements of Dvorichna, Kutkivka, Zapadne, Masiutivka, Synkivka, Kupiansk, Pishchane, Krokhmalne and Novoselivske in Kharkiv Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensives to the south of Kreminna and Verkhniokamianske. The invaders deployed artillery to fire on Novoselivske, Nevske, Dibrova and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, and Kolodiazi, Torske, Spirne and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russian occupiers continued their assault on the city of Bakhmut, trying to establish complete control over it. Ukrainian defenders repelled more than 25 Russian attacks over the past day.

In addition, the Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian attacks near Bohdanivka and Predtechyne. Russian troops also shelled the settlements of Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Bakhmut, Bohdanivka, Hryhorivka, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Kurdiumivka, Zalizne, Dyliivka, New-York and Druzhkivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, Russian forces carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in and around Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Vodiane, Pervomaiske and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast. Ukrainian defenders repelled about 20 Russian attacks near Marinka and Avdiivka alone yesterday. The invaders also fired on Stepove, Avdiivka, Orlivka, Tonenke, Sieverne, Pervomaiske, Netailove, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Heorhiivka and Prechystivka.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces actively used UAVs to adjust their artillery fire. They also attacked Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar and Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the occupiers did not perform any active operations; instead, they were fortifying their defence positions. They fired on over 40 settlements close to the line of contact, including Olhivske, Poltavka, Sviatopetrivka, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka and Novoyakovlivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and Khreshchenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Tomaryne, Tiahynka, Tokarivka, Prydniprovske and Kherson in Kherson Oblast.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force delivered eight strikes on clusters of Russian personnel and equipment.

In addition, Ukrainian defenders shot down an Orlan-10 UAV.

Units of Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery hit three clusters of Russian manpower, weapons and equipment, two ammunition storage points and one multiple-launch rocket system.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!