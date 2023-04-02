All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian defenders repel over 70 Russian attacks – General Staff report

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 2 April 2023, 06:28
Ukrainian defenders repel over 70 Russian attacks – General Staff report

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled more than 70 Russian attacks and hit 11 clusters of Russian military personnel on 1 April.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 2 April

Quote: "The enemy continues to focus their main efforts on conducting offensive actions on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts.

Advertisement:

Over the past day, thanks to the professional and coordinated actions of the Ukraine’s defence forces, as well as the personal courage of each defender, over 70 enemy attacks in the above-mentioned areas have been repelled.

The hottest spots continue to be in the areas of Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka."

Details: Over the past day, the Russian occupiers have delivered 2 missile and 30 air strikes, and carried out more than 40 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS). They fired on the positions of the Ukrainian army and the civilian infrastructure. 

In particular, the Russians have used ballistic missiles to launch the latest series of missile attacks on civilian targets in Druzhkivka and Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast. There are dead and wounded among the civilian population.

Moreover, Russian forces fired on the settlements of Karpovychi and Bronyvy in Chernihiv Oblast, Seredyna-Buda, Esman, Sydorivka, Starykove, Stukalivka, Bilopillia and Sosnivka in Sumy Oblast, and Udy, Veterynarne, Zybyne, Okhrimivka and Krasne Pershe in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the settlements of Dvorichna, Kutkivka, Zapadne, Masiutivka, Synkivka, Kupiansk, Pishchane, Krokhmalne and Novoselivske in Kharkiv Oblast came under Russian fire. 

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensives to the south of Kreminna and Verkhniokamianske. The invaders deployed artillery to fire on Novoselivske, Nevske, Dibrova and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, and Kolodiazi, Torske, Spirne and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russian occupiers continued their assault on the city of Bakhmut, trying to establish complete control over it. Ukrainian defenders repelled more than 25 Russian attacks over the past day.

In addition, the Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian attacks near Bohdanivka and Predtechyne. Russian troops also shelled the settlements of Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Bakhmut, Bohdanivka, Hryhorivka, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Kurdiumivka, Zalizne, Dyliivka, New-York and Druzhkivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, Russian forces carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in and around Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Vodiane, Pervomaiske and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast. Ukrainian defenders repelled about 20 Russian attacks near Marinka and Avdiivka alone yesterday. The invaders also fired on Stepove, Avdiivka, Orlivka, Tonenke, Sieverne, Pervomaiske, Netailove, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Heorhiivka and Prechystivka.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces actively used UAVs to adjust their artillery fire. They also attacked Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar and Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the occupiers did not perform any active operations; instead, they were fortifying their defence positions. They fired on over 40 settlements close to the line of contact, including Olhivske, Poltavka, Sviatopetrivka, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka and Novoyakovlivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and Khreshchenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Tomaryne, Tiahynka, Tokarivka, Prydniprovske and Kherson in Kherson Oblast. 

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force delivered eight strikes on clusters of Russian personnel and equipment. 

In addition, Ukrainian defenders shot down an Orlan-10 UAV. 

Units of Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery hit three clusters of Russian manpower, weapons and equipment, two ammunition storage points and one multiple-launch rocket system. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
All News
Advertisement: