Russian FSB conducts purging of undesirables in internal security bodies – ISW

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 20 April 2023, 04:40
Experts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) have suggested that Russia is conducting a purge of its internal security apparatus in order to remove officials the Kremlin finds undesirable.

Source: ISW

Details: In its report, the Institute said that the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) appears to be conducting a large-scale overhaul of domestic security authorities.

This is allegedly due to the "leakage of data from Russian security forces at the request of Ukrainian citizens".

The reported FSB and Russian Ministry of International Affairs raids on the Moscow police departments are occurring against the backdrop of a series of arrests and dismissals of prominent members of Rosgvardia (Russian National Guard) leadership.

The Kremlin may be pushing for such arrests and investigations in order to conduct an overhaul of the domestic security apparatus to oust officials who have fallen out of the Kremlin's favour and consolidate further control of internal security organs.

ISW Key Takeaways on 19 April::

  • The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) appears to be conducting a large-scale overhaul of domestic security organs.
  • Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar reported on 19 April that Ukrainian forces are already conducting some counteroffensive actions.
  • Russian forces continue to use Shahed drones and other lower-precision systems to offset the degradation of Russia’s precision munition supply.
  • Russian forces conducted limited ground attacks near Kreminna.
  • Russian forces continued ground attacks in and around Bakhmut, along the Avdiivka-Donetsk frontline, and in western part of Donetsk Oblast.
  • Russian sources claimed that Ukrainian forces conducted limited ground attacks in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
  • Russian officials continue to prepare to send electronic conscription notices and establish a digital registry for those eligible for military service.
  • Russian officials and occupation authorities continue their efforts to further integrate occupied territories into the Russian economic system.

