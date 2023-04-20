All Sections
Russian occupiers introduce lessons on "Special Military Operation" in history curriculum in Ukraine's occupied territories

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 20 April 2023, 05:38
The Russian occupation regime has introduced a school subject covering the so-called "Special Military Operation" [Russian propaganda term for the war in Ukraine – ed.] in the history curriculum in schools on the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Source: National Resistance Center

Details: The National Resistance Center has said that Russian occupiers previously imposed their propaganda about the invasion of Ukraine on Ukrainian schoolchildren as part of "conversations about important things", a special lesson held once a week, which was mandatory for attendance.

Now the Russians have included a subject covering the "Special Military Operation" in the history curriculum.

Starting from next year, the Russian occupation regime is also planning to introduce compulsory military training for high school students to prepare them for conscription into the Russian army.

The Russians also continue to set up branches of the "Young Army" military units linked to schools ("Young Army", or Yunarmia, is the Russian youth nationalist movement – ed.)

