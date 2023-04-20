EU will allocate another 55 million euros for humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Janez Lenarčič, European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, announced on Thursday, while he was in Kyiv, the allocation of an additional 55 million euros for humanitarian aid to Ukraine due to the full-scale invasion of Russia.

Source: Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO), as European Pravda reports

Details: As Lenarcic clarified, new funding for humanitarian aid to Ukraine will be directed to preparations for next winter.

Quote: "We are topping up EU humanitarian aid to Ukraine with a further €55 million to make sure we are ready for the additional challenges brought on by the tough and cold winter months," the European Commissioner announced.

Since the beginning of this year, the European Union has already allocated 145 million euros to Ukraine, and in total since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, this amount is 685 million euros.

EU-funded humanitarian aid is delivered through UN humanitarian agencies, non-governmental organisations and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Background: The announcement of the allocation of additional funding for humanitarian aid was made against the background of Ukraine’s joining the Civil Protection Mechanism of the European Union, where it became its 36th member.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





