All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


No one will understand if invitation for Ukraine to join NATO is not extended to our country at the Vilnius Summit – Zelenskyy

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 20 April 2023, 23:19
No one will understand if invitation for Ukraine to join NATO is not extended to our country at the Vilnius Summit – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects that Ukraine will be officially invited to become a member of the North Atlantic Alliance at the NATO summit in Vilnius in summer.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s evening video address on 20 April 

Details: The President noted that he discussed with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Kyiv the protection of Ukraine, "the protection of the entire rules-based international order," and the protection of life.

Advertisement:

They also talked about the upcoming Ramstein-format meetings and the summit of the North Atlantic Alliance.

Quote: "We are preparing for the Ramstein meeting, and Mr. Stoltenberg's position is important. 

We are preparing for our active actions at the front – they are inevitable.

We are also preparing for the NATO Summit in Vilnius, which is scheduled for the summer of this year, but its content is already being worked out. Exactly at such meetings, in contacts of various levels that we conduct with partners.

Neither the majority of Ukrainians, nor the majority of Europeans, nor the majority of the inhabitants of the entire NATO space will understand the leaders of the Alliance, if a well-deserved political invitation to the Alliance is not sounded for Ukraine at this Summit in Vilnius. Ukraine did everything to ensure that our application was approved. "

According to Zelenskyy, the contribution of Ukrainian soldiers to European and Euro-Atlantic security is now the greatest, because they "protect freedom with their lives."

The President thanked all partners who support Ukraine.

Background: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has stated that the Alliance member states are preparing to discuss the matter of Ukraine’s membership and security guarantees for it at the NATO summit which will take place in July.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
All News
Advertisement: