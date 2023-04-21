All Sections
Russia attacks infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia Oblast at night, hits reported

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 21 April 2023, 09:37
Russians hit an infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia Oblast during a night attack by Shahed kamikaze drones.

Source: Nataliia Humeniuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Centre of the defence forces of Ukraine's south, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast on 20 April

Quote: "Unfortunately, there have been hits on an infrastructure facility in our region, in Vinnytsia Oblast. But still, most of the Shaheds were shot down."

Details: In her opinion, with this attack, the Russians were hunting not just for infrastructure facilities but also looking for Ukrainian air defence.

The head of Vinnytsia Oblast, Serhii Borzov, did not report any attacks on the infrastructure facility.

Update: Serhii Kruk, Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, said that more than 150 personnel and more than 30 pieces of equipment of the State Emergency Service were involved in the aftermath of the nighttime attack on Poltava and Vinnytsia oblasts. Preliminary reports indicate that there were no casualties. The fire has been extinguished in Vinnytsia Oblast. In Poltava Oblast, as of this morning, dealing with the aftermath of the attack continues. 

Around 10:30, Serhii Borzov, Head of the Vinnytsia Olbast Military Administration, said that a critical infrastructure facility was hit in Vinnytsia Oblast, after which a fire broke out. He confirmed that there were no casualties.

Background:

  • After midnight on 21 April, an air-raid warning was issued throughout Ukraine, and after the all clear was given in several regions, the air-raid warning was issued again.
  • The Russians used about 10 Shaheds to attack the territory of Ukraine, with 8 of them being destroyed by Ukrainian defenders.
  • A civilian infrastructure facility was damaged as a result of a night attack in Poltava Oblast.

