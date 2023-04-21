All Sections
Ukrainian defenders down 8 Shahed drones during night

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 21 April 2023, 06:45
Ukrainian defenders down 8 Shahed drones during night

The Russian occupiers launched about 10 Shahed drones to attack the territory of Ukraine on the night of 20-21 April, with 8 of them destroyed by Ukrainian defenders.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 21 April

Quote: "The enemy used about 10 UAVs of the Shahed-136 type (the information is being confirmed) tonight, 8 of which were destroyed by our defenders."

Update: The Air Force specified that on 21 April, the Russians attacked Ukraine with kamikaze drones from the northern direction (Bryansk Oblast in Russia).

As per specified information, the occupiers used up to 12 Shahed-136/131 combat drones.

Background: 

  • After midnight on 21 April, an air-raid warning was issued throughout Ukraine, and after the all-clear was given in a number of oblasts, the air-raid warning was issued again.
  • Ukrainian defenders destroyed about 8 Russian targets during the Russian night drone attack on the outskirts of Kyiv.
  • A civilian infrastructure facility was damaged in Poltava Oblast.

