Kremlin threatens Kyiv after lease agreement with Russian embassy is terminated

Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of the Russian President, has said that the Kremlin would "react" to the termination of the land lease agreement with the Russian Embassy in Kyiv, mentioning the land of the Ukrainian Embassy on the aggressor's territory.

Source: Russian state-owned news outlet TASS, citing Peskov's statement at a press conference

Quote: "Of course [we will respond – ed.]. There is also land here [in Russia – ed.] under the Ukrainian embassy, etc."

Background:

On 20 April, the Kyiv City Council terminated the land lease agreement with the Russian Embassy in the capital, with 73 members voting in favour of the decision.

