Explosion in occupied Melitopol's locomotive depot, diesel locomotive burns down

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 22 April 2023, 17:21
Explosion in occupied Melitopol's locomotive depot, diesel locomotive burns down
Ivan Fedorov, photo from Facebook

The morning explosion in occupied Melitopol rang out on the premises of the locomotive depot.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, the legally elected mayor of the currently occupied town of Melitopol, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast and on Telegram; Yevhen Balytskyi, the Russian-appointed "governor" of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on Telegram

Quote from Fedorov: "Today at 7:45, there was another explosion in our temporarily occupied Melitopol. It was a single one, and it exploded again near the Melitopol depot. In the past three weeks, there have been at least three explosions near the Melitopol depot."

Details: Fedorov noted that recently, the occupiers have been delivering goods to Melitopol by diesel trains. "According to preliminary reports, one of the "diesels" will now be unable to deliver either ammunition or human resources. Once again, the logistical resource for the Ruscists has become even more difficult," he said.

In Telegram, Fedorov noted that a diesel locomotive filled with fuel exploded in the Melitopol depot.

"Minus one diesel locomotive filled with fuel, which suddenly exploded in the morning in the depot area, under the nose of armed guards. They say it burned well: they extinguished it, but they did not save it," the mayor said.

Yevhen Balytskyi, the Russian-appointed "governor" of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, confirmed the information about the explosion at the Melitopol depot.

Quote: "Today at 07:45, there was an explosion on the territory of the Melitopol locomotive depot, on the territory of a civilian facility," he wrote, blaming Ukrainian saboteurs.

Background: Fedorov reported an explosion in the Russian-occupied city on the morning of Saturday, 22 April.

Advertisement: