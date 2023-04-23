Brazilian President says he wants to find "third alternative" to end war in Ukraine

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who had previously suggested that Kyiv give up Crimea for the sake of peace and called on the US to "stop encouraging war", has said he was not seeking to "please anyone" but was trying to find a "third alternative" that he believed would bring peace to Ukraine.

Source: Lula da Silva quoted by Reuters

Quote: "I want to find a third alternative, which is the construction of peace [in Ukraine – ed.]."

Details: According to the Brazilian president, his goal is to "create a path" to bring Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table.

Background:

On 6 April, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva proposed that Ukraine cede the Crimean peninsula to Russia to put an end to the war.

In response to it, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that Ukraine does not trade its territories.

Lula da Silva also stated that the USA should "stop encouraging" the war in Ukraine.

