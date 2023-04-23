All Sections
Brazilian President says he wants to find "third alternative" to end war in Ukraine

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 23 April 2023, 01:30
Brazilian President says he wants to find third alternative to end war in Ukraine
LUIZ INACIO LULA DA SILVA BY GETTY IMAGES

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who had previously suggested that Kyiv give up Crimea for the sake of peace and called on the US to "stop encouraging war", has said he was not seeking to "please anyone" but was trying to find a "third alternative" that he believed would bring peace to Ukraine.

Source: Lula da Silva quoted by Reuters 

Quote: "I want to find a third alternative, which is the construction of peace [in Ukraine – ed.]."

Details: According to the Brazilian president, his goal is to "create a path" to bring Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table.

Background:

Advertisement: