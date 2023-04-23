Ukrainian forces land on left bank of Kherson Oblast

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has stated that Ukrainian forces took up positions on the left (eastern) bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast.

Source: ISW report

Details: Analysts at the ISW have said that Russian "military journalists" provided enough geographically referenced video footage and text messages to confirm that Ukrainian forces had taken up positions on the eastern bank of Kherson Oblast.

Quote: "Geolocated footage published by a Russian milblogger on April 22 shows that Ukrainian forces have established positions on the Dnipro River bank north of Oleshky (7km southwest of Kherson) and advanced up to the northern outskirts of the settlement on the E97 highway, as well as west of Dachi (10km south of Kherson).

This footage also indicates that Russian forces may not control islands in the Kinka and Chaika rivers less than half a kilometer north of the geolocated Ukrainian positions near the Antonivka Bridge."

More details: ISW has noted that on 20 and 22 April, Russian "military journalists" claimed that Ukrainian forces had been holding positions on the eastern bank of Kherson Oblast for several weeks, had established stable supply lines to these positions and were regularly carrying out combat tasks, indicating that there was no Russian control over the area.

ISW has noted that a battle map by another Russian blogger claimed that Russian forces do not control some islands in the Dnipro Delta southwest of Kherson, suggesting that Ukrainian forces may be advancing to these islands.

Analysts have also stressed that some Russian "military journalists" complained that low-intensity artillery fire allowed Ukrainian troops to land on the eastern bank due to the over-centralisation of the Russian military command.

Quote: "Russian forces may be prioritizing maintaining defenses in urban areas such as Oleshky and Nova Kakhovka, leaving the islands in the Dnipro River delta unmanned. The extent and intent of these Ukrainian positions remain unclear, as does Ukraine’s ability and willingness to maintain sustained positions in this area."

Details: ISW has highlighted that it was the first time that it recognised the territory on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast as controlled by Ukraine, as it had only just received reliable geolocation images of Ukrainian positions on the eastern bank, as well as Russian reports from various sources of a continued Ukrainian presence in the area.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!