All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Don't put us at negotiating table, give us weapons – National Security and Defence Council Secretary to "peacemakers"

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 23 April 2023, 10:22
Don't put us at negotiating table, give us weapons – National Security and Defence Council Secretary to peacemakers
Oleksii Danilov

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council (NSDC), has urged politicians to avoid "pro-Russian peacekeeping" and give Ukraine more weapons.

Source: Danilov on Facebook

Quote: "As the Russian aggressor's goal remains unchanged, which is the destruction of Ukraine, the recent peaceful settlement initiatives are nothing more than pro-Russian peacekeeping.

Advertisement:

Stop bringing us to the negotiating table, just give us enough weapons. Weapons are the best mediator and the only argument for communication that Russia understands."

Background: Guido Crosetto, Italian Minister of Defence, advocated bringing Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table, mediated by China.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
All News
Advertisement: