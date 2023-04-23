All Sections
Don't put us at negotiating table, give us weapons – National Security and Defence Council Secretary to "peacemakers"

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 23 April 2023, 10:22
Don't put us at negotiating table, give us weapons – National Security and Defence Council Secretary to peacemakers
Oleksii Danilov

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council (NSDC), has urged politicians to avoid "pro-Russian peacekeeping" and give Ukraine more weapons.

Source: Danilov on Facebook

Quote: "As the Russian aggressor's goal remains unchanged, which is the destruction of Ukraine, the recent peaceful settlement initiatives are nothing more than pro-Russian peacekeeping.

Stop bringing us to the negotiating table, just give us enough weapons. Weapons are the best mediator and the only argument for communication that Russia understands."

Background: Guido Crosetto, Italian Minister of Defence, advocated bringing Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table, mediated by China.

Advertisement: