Don't put us at negotiating table, give us weapons – National Security and Defence Council Secretary to "peacemakers"

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council (NSDC), has urged politicians to avoid "pro-Russian peacekeeping" and give Ukraine more weapons.

Source: Danilov on Facebook

Quote: "As the Russian aggressor's goal remains unchanged, which is the destruction of Ukraine, the recent peaceful settlement initiatives are nothing more than pro-Russian peacekeeping.

Stop bringing us to the negotiating table, just give us enough weapons. Weapons are the best mediator and the only argument for communication that Russia understands."

Background: Guido Crosetto, Italian Minister of Defence, advocated bringing Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table, mediated by China.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!