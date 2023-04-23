All Sections
​​Ukraine's military official suggests withholding information about army landing on Dnipro's left bank in Kherson Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 23 April 2023, 10:59
​​Ukraine's military official suggests withholding information about army landing on Dnipro's left bank in Kherson Oblast
THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE LAUNCH DRONES. PHOTO FROM THE GENERAL STAFF'S FACEBOOK PAGE

Nataliia Humeniuk, head of the press centre of the Operational Command Pivden (South), did not confirm or deny the information provided by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) regarding the Armed Forces units landing on the left bank of Dnipro river in Kherson Oblast.

Source: Humeniuk on the air of the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: Humeniuk was asked to confirm or deny the information – she did neither but asked everyone to be patient.

Quote from Humeniuk: "Challenging work continues when it is necessary to overcome such an obstacle as the Dnipro [river], when the front line passes by a powerful wide river.

Therefore, the conditions of the military operation require information silence until it is safe enough for our military.

Therefore, even the best students of the ISW need to be patient here."

Background: The ISW has stated that Ukrainian forces took positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast.

