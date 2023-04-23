All Sections
"I donated US$100 million": Musk responds to Stephen King on aid to Ukraine

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 23 April 2023, 13:52
Billionaire Elon Musk has responded to writer Stephen King, who asked him to donate money for Ukraine, by estimating his help at US$100 million.

Source: Musk on Twitter

"I’ve donated $100M to Ukraine, how much have you donated?

(We turned down the DoD money btw)."

Details: At the same time, Musk reposted a tweet from Mykhailo Fedorov, Head of Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation, dated 24 October. In that tweet, the minister thanked the billionaire for Starlinks working in Ukraine.

Background: On 22 April, American writer Stephen King proposed that Twitter owner Elon Musk transfer money spent on a blue check mark for verifying the writer's page on the social network to Serhii Prytula's Charity Fund [Prytula is a Ukrainian public and political figure, who since the beginning of the full-scale invasion focused on fundraising money for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – ed.]

Advertisement: