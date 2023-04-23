"I donated US$100 million": Musk responds to Stephen King on aid to Ukraine
Billionaire Elon Musk has responded to writer Stephen King, who asked him to donate money for Ukraine, by estimating his help at US$100 million.
Source: Musk on Twitter
"I’ve donated $100M to Ukraine, how much have you donated?
(We turned down the DoD money btw)."
Details: At the same time, Musk reposted a tweet from Mykhailo Fedorov, Head of Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation, dated 24 October. In that tweet, the minister thanked the billionaire for Starlinks working in Ukraine.
Background: On 22 April, American writer Stephen King proposed that Twitter owner Elon Musk transfer money spent on a blue check mark for verifying the writer's page on the social network to Serhii Prytula's Charity Fund [Prytula is a Ukrainian public and political figure, who since the beginning of the full-scale invasion focused on fundraising money for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – ed.]
