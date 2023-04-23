Zelenskyy: We cannot give up Bakhmut, that would expand battle front

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine cannot give up on holding Bakhmut, as its conquest by Russian forces could give them a stepping-stone to advance on Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview to Al Arabiya

Quote: "It is impossible for us to give up on Bakhmut because this would [help] expand the battle front and give the Russian forces and Wagner a chance to seize more of our lands."

Details: According to Zelenskyy, if Russia captures Bakhmut, it could be used as a stepping-stone to advance on two bigger cities it has long coveted in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine: Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

As noted in the article, despite some analysts saying the city has little strategic value, Zelenskyy is insisting that Ukraine will not give up on the eastern Ukrainian city. He called on them all to "visit [the city] so that they can understand what could happen and what the threats are."

In the interview, Zelenskyy expressed confidence in Ukraine’s ability to repel the Russian invasion, stating that Ukrainian forces are getting ready for a counter-offensive.

"I cannot describe the situation as good, but we are fighting. We are stronger than we were a year ago," he said.

Zelenskyy emphasised that the Ukrainian army is preparing for a counter-offensive and voiced confidence in its success.

"Our army is getting ready, and we are doing everything we can to make it stronger," he said.

Zelenskyy also thanked the allies for their support, but noted that in providing aid to Ukraine, they are also helping themselves.

"The truth is, Russia won’t stop at Ukraine, and this is clear to everyone," he said, adding that Ukraine can, however, stop Russia.

"So, to our allies, support us, because first and foremost this is a cheap price that you have to pay, because Russia will go further," he said, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin is fighting for his life in Ukraine, not for his country.

