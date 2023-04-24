Ukrainian official announces season of explosions in Crimea

Natalia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint Press Centre for Operational Command Pivden (South), advised Russians who are used to living and vacationing in annexed Crimea to get used to air-raid warnings and prepare for the explosion season.

Source: Natalia Humeniuk on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: Humeniuk said that this year's warm season in Crimea has been declared "the season of explosions, not just a resort".

As she states, the occupiers "need to get used" to the sounds of air-raid warnings on the peninsula.

Commenting on the construction of trenches on the sandy beaches in the western part of Crimea, Humeniuk said: "I think they will not go to the beaches. They have already played in the sand there. Their games will end there".

Background: Natalia Humeniuk neither confirmed nor denied the information of the Institute for Study of War about the landing of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast.

