Drone with 17 kilograms of explosives crashes near Moscow

HERE AND AFTER PHOTOS FROM THE TELEGRAM CHANNEL BAZA

A drone allegedly made in Ukraine with 17 kg of explosives was found in Moscow Oblast.

Source: Russian Telegram channel Baza; Russian media; Vladimir Rogov, collaborator from Zaporizhzhia, on Telegram

Details: The drone was discovered on 23 April by a local resident; it was allegedly lying 300 metres from her house in a forest near Noginsk.

As Baza reports, the downed drone was allegedly a Ukrainian-made UJ-22 Airborn, 3.5 metres long. It is assumed that the UAV ran out of fuel. About 30 briquettes of 570 grams each with explosives inside were allegedly found inside the drone.

Baza reported that the UAV was probably equipped with C-4 charges.

Bomb disposal experts allegedly worked at the site of the drone crash for about five hours. It is not yet known where the drone was launched from.

A number of Russian media outlets wrote about the drone crash.

This information was also picked up by collaborator Rogov. He wrote that a similar drone had allegedly crashed near Kolomna, Russia, earlier, and stated that as long as Ukraine exists, there will be no "safe places in Russia".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!