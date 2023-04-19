All Sections
Almost all Victory Day parades are сancelled in yet another Russian region

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 19 April 2023, 19:36
Almost all Victory Day parades are сancelled in yet another Russian region

In Krasnodar Krai, a region in Russia’s south, 9 May parades [to mark the Soviet victory in World War II] will only be held in the city of Novorossiysk "for security reasons".

Source: Russian Interfax, citing the press service of the regional administration

Details: The decision was made at a meeting of the Anti-Terrorist Commission, the Operational Staff, and the recent coordinating conference on ensuring law and order.

However, as yet the region has no plans to cancel flower-laying ceremonies at memorials.

Background: 

  • Earlier, 9 May parades were cancelled in Russia’s Belgorod and Kursk oblasts. 
  • Parades will also not be held in occupied Crimea.
  • The Atlantic Council reported that the cancellation of military parades on 9 May could be due to losses of military equipment, particularly tanks, in the war in Ukraine.

