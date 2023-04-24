All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


EU Foreign Affairs Representative comments on China and Brazil's peace proposals: Go talk about it in Kyiv

European PravdaMonday, 24 April 2023, 21:59

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has said that any proposals for a peaceful settlement of the war should be discussed with Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing Josep Borrell following a meeting with the EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg

Quote from Borrell: "Recently, some ideas were floated by China and also by Brazil. For a credible, honest peace effort, one needs to talk to Kyiv and to go there to see the aggression through the eyes of those who have been bombed."

Advertisement:

Details: Borrell stressed that there is an "aggressor who has violated the United Nations Charter and invaded another country", and a victim of this aggression.

"You cannot put on the same ground the aggressor and the aggressee, and that's why we're supporting Ukraine" with tanks, air defence systems and even fighter jets, he said. He added that he was calling for peace, "but it needs to be a just peace and until then we will continue to support Ukraine's defence".

Background: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that voices from across the world urging negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ignore the fact that Russia has failed to demonstrate it is prepared for true peace.

The Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Guido Crosetto, said that Ukraine and Russia have to negotiate, with China as a mediator.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
All News
Advertisement: