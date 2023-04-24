EU Foreign Affairs Representative comments on China and Brazil's peace proposals: Go talk about it in Kyiv

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has said that any proposals for a peaceful settlement of the war should be discussed with Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing Josep Borrell following a meeting with the EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg

Quote from Borrell: "Recently, some ideas were floated by China and also by Brazil. For a credible, honest peace effort, one needs to talk to Kyiv and to go there to see the aggression through the eyes of those who have been bombed."

Details: Borrell stressed that there is an "aggressor who has violated the United Nations Charter and invaded another country", and a victim of this aggression.

"You cannot put on the same ground the aggressor and the aggressee, and that's why we're supporting Ukraine" with tanks, air defence systems and even fighter jets, he said. He added that he was calling for peace, "but it needs to be a just peace and until then we will continue to support Ukraine's defence".

Background: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that voices from across the world urging negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ignore the fact that Russia has failed to demonstrate it is prepared for true peace.

The Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Guido Crosetto, said that Ukraine and Russia have to negotiate, with China as a mediator.

