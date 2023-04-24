All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


EU Foreign Affairs Representative comments on China and Brazil's peace proposals: Go talk about it in Kyiv

European PravdaMonday, 24 April 2023, 21:59

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has said that any proposals for a peaceful settlement of the war should be discussed with Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing Josep Borrell following a meeting with the EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg

Quote from Borrell: "Recently, some ideas were floated by China and also by Brazil. For a credible, honest peace effort, one needs to talk to Kyiv and to go there to see the aggression through the eyes of those who have been bombed."

Details: Borrell stressed that there is an "aggressor who has violated the United Nations Charter and invaded another country", and a victim of this aggression.

"You cannot put on the same ground the aggressor and the aggressee, and that's why we're supporting Ukraine" with tanks, air defence systems and even fighter jets, he said. He added that he was calling for peace, "but it needs to be a just peace and until then we will continue to support Ukraine's defence".

Background: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that voices from across the world urging negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ignore the fact that Russia has failed to demonstrate it is prepared for true peace.

The Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Guido Crosetto, said that Ukraine and Russia have to negotiate, with China as a mediator.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy asks Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi to send military commanders from rear to contact line

Preparations for counteroffensive are in their final stage – Ukraine's Defence Minister

There may be energy shortages in summer – Ukrenergo

German technology stolen by Iran almost 20 years ago found in Shahed drones

photoPresidents of Czech Republic and Slovakia visit Ukraine

Air Force says Russia used Iskander-K missile to attack Mykolaiv on 27 April

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:13
Ukrainian troops began training on Leopard 1, 80 tanks to be delivered from midsummer – German Minister
14:50
photo, video, updated from 13:46Death toll in Uman rises to 17 including 3 children
14:11
Ukraine's Defence Minister not saying whether Patriot systems were used at night to avoid giving away their locations
14:08
Zelenskyy asks Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi to send military commanders from rear to contact line
13:55
US and UK ambassadors reacted to new Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian cities
13:45
Russia is unlikely to restore stockpiles of long-range missiles but will look for other options – Ukraine's Air Force
13:42
Russian invaders instructing top managers to prepare for evacuation in Crimea – Ukrainian resistance
13:41
ECtHR obliged Russia to pay about 130 million euros for violations after attack on Georgia
13:40
Over 11,000 children deported to Russia have been found since beginning of full-scale war in Ukraine
13:19
Ukraine will not resume civilian aircraft flights until it is safe
All News
Advertisement: