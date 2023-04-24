All Sections
Lithuanian President: We have to cross all red lines in military aid for Ukraine

European PravdaMonday, 24 April 2023, 22:33
Gitanas Nausėda, President of the Republic of Lithuania, believes that Ukraine’s allies have to supply Ukraine with all the military aid, including weapons, that Ukraine needs.

Source: European Pravda, citing Nausėda’s interview with Spiegel

Quote from Nausėda: "For me, it is absolutely clear that we must cross all the red lines. Otherwise, we are wasting time. People are being killed and tortured every day. Deporting children is a common thing, as is bombing infrastructure. Looking back, we lost time because we hesitated for a long time to make certain decisions. In the end, we came to these decisions anyway, but too late and at a very high cost. We have to be very decisive because we are dealing with a very dangerous aggressor who knows no borders. Do not expect them to ever stop: if they succeed, they will always keep going," Nausėda said.

When asked whether he thinks Western jets should be included as part of military aid for Ukraine, Nausėda responded in the affirmative.

"Yes, some countries are already supplying other types of aircraft. Airspace is an important element in this war. And to be able to defend it effectively, we need aircraft and more air defence systems. This is important not only for Ukraine, but also for our security," he said.

Nausėda noted that Germany has rethought its approach to military aid for Ukraine, which caused other countries to ramp up their support as well.

"Many red lines we had drawn ourselves have been crossed. Germany’s decision is a positive signal not only for Ukraine, but for all other NATO allies," he added.

Previously: Nausėda said earlier that it is necessary to find precise mechanisms for Ukraine's rapid integration into NATO after the war instead of repeating hackneyed phrases about NATO's open door.

