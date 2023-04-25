Air ambulance crashes in Russia's Volgograd Oblast

An emergency air ambulance helicopter has crashed in Russia's Volgograd Oblast, killing the pilot.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet TASS, citing Volgograd Oblast emergency services

Details: The news agency states that the helicopter crashed on its way back to the base. No passengers were on board, and the pilot was killed on the spot.

Advertisement:

The helicopter crashed outside residential areas, TASS reports.

Updated at 08:47: The Russian Investigative Committee reported that the crashed Ansat helicopter and the body of the 56-year-old pilot were found in the early hours of 25 April near the village of Erzovka, Gorodishchensky district, in Volgograd Oblast.

Під російським Волгоградом розбився вертоліт санавіації. Відео з місця падіння з Telegram Слідкому РФ pic.twitter.com/D22QGRuTni — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) April 25, 2023

Investigators are establishing the circumstances of the helicopter crash.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!