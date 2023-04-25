Air ambulance crashes in Russia's Volgograd Oblast

An emergency air ambulance helicopter has crashed in Russia's Volgograd Oblast, killing the pilot.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet TASS, citing Volgograd Oblast emergency services

Details: The news agency states that the helicopter crashed on its way back to the base. No passengers were on board, and the pilot was killed on the spot.

The helicopter crashed outside residential areas, TASS reports.

Updated at 08:47: The Russian Investigative Committee reported that the crashed Ansat helicopter and the body of the 56-year-old pilot were found in the early hours of 25 April near the village of Erzovka, Gorodishchensky district, in Volgograd Oblast.

Під російським Волгоградом розбився вертоліт санавіації. Відео з місця падіння з Telegram Слідкому РФ pic.twitter.com/D22QGRuTni — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) April 25, 2023

Investigators are establishing the circumstances of the helicopter crash.

