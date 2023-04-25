All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian servicemen show footage of battles for "road of life" to Bakhmut

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 25 April 2023, 17:48
Ukrainian servicemen show footage of battles for road of life to Bakhmut
Battle for the road to Bakhmut, screenshot

The 3rd Separate Assault Brigade showed footage of Ukrainian defenders killing Russian occupiers in a battle for the only remaining asphalt road to the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast. 

Source: 3rd Separate Assault Brigade on Telegram

Quote: "The battle for the remaining road. The goal is to assault the enemy and take control over the ‘road of life.’ It is the only remaining asphalt road to the city of Bakhmut. 

The circumstances of the attack are an intense section of the front; the enemy is jamming connections, the battles happen in wet trenches. [The mission – ed.] is carried out by the 1st Battalion of the 3rd Assault Brigade." 

Details: The video shows chilling details of the operation performed by the soldiers of the 1st Battalion of the brigade. Risking their life, the defenders attack the Russian forces with assault rifles and grenades. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy asks Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi to send military commanders from rear to contact line

Preparations for counteroffensive are in their final stage – Ukraine's Defence Minister

There may be energy shortages in summer – Ukrenergo

German technology stolen by Iran almost 20 years ago found in Shahed drones

photoPresidents of Czech Republic and Slovakia visit Ukraine

Air Force says Russia used Iskander-K missile to attack Mykolaiv on 27 April

All News
Donetsk region
Russian army is shelling Ukrainian positions just like in February, and changes its tactics in air space – Ukrainian Defence official
Special Operations Forces destroy Russian tank and infantry fighting vehicle
Russian artillery claims lives of two people in Donetsk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
15:18
EU ambassadors greenlighted prolongation of duty-free trade with Ukraine for a year
15:13
Ukrainian troops began training on Leopard 1, 80 tanks to be delivered from midsummer – German Minister
14:50
photo, video, updated from 13:46Death toll in Uman rises to 17 including 3 children
14:11
Ukraine's Defence Minister not saying whether Patriot systems were used at night to avoid giving away their locations
14:08
Zelenskyy asks Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi to send military commanders from rear to contact line
13:55
US and UK ambassadors reacted to new Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian cities
13:45
Russia is unlikely to restore stockpiles of long-range missiles but will look for other options – Ukraine's Air Force
13:42
Russian invaders instructing top managers to prepare for evacuation in Crimea – Ukrainian resistance
13:41
ECtHR obliged Russia to pay about 130 million euros for violations after attack on Georgia
13:40
Over 11,000 children deported to Russia have been found since beginning of full-scale war in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: