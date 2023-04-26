All Sections
Russian Parliament suggests that civilians guard borders due to lack of troops

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 26 April 2023, 14:46
Russian Parliament suggests that civilians guard borders due to lack of troops
Andrey Kartapolov, head of the Main Military Political Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces, suggested that the civilian population start guarding the state borders of Russia, as the Russian Armed Forces currently do not have the military capacity for this.

Source: Meduza

Quote: "Unfortunately, at the moment we do not have such capabilities that the Soviet Union had, when the whole country was guarded by the military units of the border guard forces of the USSR along the perimeter. So now the border guard is a bit different. To my mind, engaging the local population on a voluntary basis is quite realistic and logical. This is a common practice in many countries."

Details: Kartapolov added that if the government trustw the people, it can start forming the mechanisms of engaging them into the border guard units, such as the formation and the quantity of units, quantity of armament, subordination etc.

Background:

  • At the beginning of March, a sabotage and reconnaissance group created a fuss in Russia's Briansk Oblast. The Russian propagandists accused Ukraine of it, yet it was the Russian Volunteer Corps that provided an explanation. It stated that it was responsible for the operation, and it was coordinated with the Ukrainian authorities. The goal of the operation was to demonstrate that free Russian people with weapons can fight with Putin's regime.
  • On 6 April, the Russian Volunteer Corps, which claims to be fighting on Ukraine's side, reported to be "performing combat missions" in Briansk Oblast.  

