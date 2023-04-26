All Sections
Ukraine's court sentences family of Russian agents to 15 years in prison

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 26 April 2023, 14:54
Ukraine's court sentences family of Russian agents to 15 years in prison
Photo by Security Service of Ukraine

Two traitors, who were passing intelligence data about the location of the defence forces units on the Bakhmut front to the occupiers, have been sentenced to 15 years in prison. 

Source: Security Service of Ukraine

Details: According to Security Service materials, the court sentenced them to 15 years in prison for treason committed under martial law.

Both Russian accomplices were detained in December 2022 during counter-subversion measures in the front-line areas of Donetsk Oblast. 

The perpetrators are a couple from the settlement of Chasiv Yar. The man had previously served a sentence for participating in the illegal armed formations of the so-called "Donetsk People's Republic".

Last summer, they remotely contacted deputy commander of Sparta, a Russian reconnaissance battalion, which participated in hostilities on the eastern front. In correspondence with him, the traitors offered their help in the war against Ukraine.

At the instructions provided by the Russians, they collected information about possible bases and movements of the defence forces on the front line. First, they tried to find warehouses with weapons and ammunition of Ukrainian troops.

Russian agents transmitted the information they received to the occupiers through a network of Russian military intelligence "liaisons" in the captured part of Donetsk Oblast. Closed chats in messenger apps were used for communication.

Based on the collected evidence, the court found both Russian henchmen guilty.

Advertisement: